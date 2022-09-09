Deferred Fuel Adjustments

Amid all the confusion on extra fuel charges on electricity bills for domestic consumers, on Wednesday, the Finance Minister looked to clarify what this means going forward. The government will be deferring the fuel adjustment cost on bills instead of waiving it. The problem is that the per unit fuel adjustment cost of Rs9.9 per unit comes up to almost Rs3000 on a bill of 300 units consumed. This is a substantial amount, which then goes unpaid to electricity supply companies. Since the government has not announced how long the deferment period is, and whether consumers will be charged for this at a later stage, there is still a lot of confusion.

Given our already skyrocketing circular debt, adding another mix of unpaid receivables to the equation is not the best move for long-term economic stability. The circular debt stood at Rs2.467 trillion in June and has only increased since. If the government is planning on not passing this burden on to final consumers, this means that either the government or the electricity supply companies will have to bear the loss. If this is not the case, and the deferment will be received from customers at a later stage, this will only make things more difficult as inflationary trends in the medium terms continue upwards and this is not likely to change anytime soon.

While it is positive to see the government looking for avenues of relief for the public in the face of rapid inflation, taking economically unsound decisions that affect the long-term health of the economy or hang over the heads of domestic consumers should be revisited. Since the government has come into power, it has looked to strike a balance between decisions that are good for the economy with those that might provide the public relief. But in this case, it is clear that the policy is problematic, while its benefit to the consumers and the damage it stands to cause in terms of receivables is perhaps too high to consider this a good idea.