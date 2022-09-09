District government fails in overwhelming dengue outbreak on Adiala Road

Rawalpindi-The district health authority has completely failed in overwhelming dengue virus, informed sources on Thursday.

The outbreak of dengue had claimed a human life last week, they said, adding that tens of hundreds of confirmed patients have landed in three teaching hospitals so far. Unfortunately, the managements of the three teaching hospitals, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Holy Family Hospital and District Headquarters, are humiliating the dengue affected patients by different means. Moreover, the three teaching hospitals are also facing beds and staff shortages, something hampering the health facilities amid the outbreak of dengue.

The areas where mosquitoes are playing havoc including Mumtaz Market, Dhama Syedan, Dhoke Haji Niaz Ali, Street 13, Street Number 12, Street 7, Street 1, Baba Shahmoor Shrine, Khatana, Kohsar Colony, Dhoke Baba Miran Mustafa, Ali Town, Hill View Lane, Munawar Colony, Jarahi, Janjua Town, Sanjoli Estate, Rehman Markaz, Kehkashan Colony, Rukhshanda Mosque, Landco, Kalyal, Abid Homes, Dhamial Kalyal Road and suburbs.

Residents of the areas, during an interaction with The Nation, alleged that district health authority had not launched a fumigation campaign so far, whereas, the dengue surveillance teams claimed the people stored rain water in bulk as a reason for dengue breakout. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Flt Lt (Retd) Tahir Farooq, who is also Acting Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, and other authorities concerned have turned a blind eye towards the horrific situation.

Shumaila Bibi, a resident of Street Number 13, said that her 18-year-old son Shahzaib tested dengue positive and was taken to BBH. She said many other area residents fell prey to dengue mosquitoes but the district government seems in slumber. She said that the residents lodged several complaints with health authorities regarding dengue outbreak in the area but no action was taken so far.

Babar Hussain, another resident of Hill View Lane, was of the view that his brother-in-law was bitten by a dengue mosquito after which he was rushed to HFH. He said that the paramedic staff and doctors are paying no heed towards the dengue affected patients. He said the managements of the hospitals are humiliating the patients by all means.

“Scores of dengue larvae were found in Abid Homes and suburbs but the district government had not fumigated the areas,” said Yasir Javed, a local resident. He said that his younger sister Sana fell prey to dengue virus and was rushed to BBH where the nurses took her blood samples for dengue serology. “We were asked to wait for results for six hours,” he said adding that when the patient went to get a report, the staffers told her blood samples were lost. He said that the most pathetic thing was that the management had admitted her sister in male ward with no other female patients were there.

DC Rawalpindi Flt Lt (Retd) Tahir Farooq, despite repeated attempts, had not responded to a questionnaire sent on his personal cell number regarding failure of his teams to overwhelm dengue outbreak in the aforementioned areas.

Medical Superintendent (MS) BBH Dr Sohail, when contacted, said that the situation went out of control due to the influx of dengue patients.