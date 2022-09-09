Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee in interbank

The US dollar continued its flight against the Pakistani rupee for the sixth consecutive session in interbank trading.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the Pakistani rupee was available at Rs227.40 per dollar after gaining 1.58 during intraday trading.

Meanwhile, the greenback was being traded at Rs234 to Rs236 in open market, the forex association added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the rupee has cumulatively lost around 6.82 against the greenback since this week’s trade began despite receiving a loan tranche of US$1.16 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

A day earlier, the Pakistani rupee declined by Rs2 against the US dollar in interbank market. According to the data shared by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee closed at 225.88 per dollar, having depreciated 0.89 percent.

It is pertinent to mention here that the State Bank of Pakistan confirmed that Pakistan has received a loan tranche of US$1.16 billion from the IMF.