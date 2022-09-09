Education in rural areas

According to preliminary data from the 6th population and housing census of rural areas of Pakistan is almost 132.18. It means more than 63 percent population of Pakistan lives in rural areas. It is the right of every individual to get an education. Education provides us with knowledge, and wisdom to help in reducing poverty, and improve health, longevity, and quality of living.

If we provide them with good education like in urban areas, it would be very beneficial for them. According to the constitution of Pakistan’s Article 25-A Right to Education: The state shall provide free and compulsory education to all children aged five to sixteen years in such manner as may be determined by law. Every individual should be allowed to get a quality education. In rural areas, the government should pay undivided heed to these areas, to empower the masses.

MEHAK ALI,

Kashmore.

