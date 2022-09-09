Anadolu

EU officially suspends visa facilitation agreement with Russia

The EU on Friday fully suspended its visa facilitation agreement with Russia.

EU member states officially approved the suspension of the bloc’s visa facilitation agreement with Russia following the political agreement that EU foreign ministers reached last week, the Council of the European Union said in a statement.

The decision will apply as of Sept. 12, dropping preferential treatment for Russian visa applicants.

Under the new rules, the application fee will rise from €35 ($35) to €80, and the processing time can grow.

The consulates of EU members can also demand more documents and restrict multiple applications.

“Today’s decision is a direct consequence of Russia’s actions and further proof of our unwavering commitment to Ukraine and its people,” said Czech Interior Minister Vit Rakusan, welcoming the decision.

“With its unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression, including its indiscriminate attacks against civilians, Russia has broken this trust and trampled on the fundamental values of our international community,” he said.

