Every new generation capacity in Pakistan to be installed solely on domestic sources: Dastgir

Timely research initiative valuable to find a roadmap for steering country out of difficult energy situation.

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan Thursday said that every new generation capacity in Pakistan would be installed solely on domes­tic sources. Minister for Energy made these remarks at the unveiling of report on “Overview of Pakistan’s power sec­tor and its future outlook” and forum on Achievements of CPEC Power Proj­ects. Commending the efforts of the forum, he appreciated timely research initiative as valuable in trying to find a roadmap for steering country out of this difficult energy situation. The pres­ent government is focused on power generation based on domestic sources that are hydel, solar, Thar coal, wind and nuclear. Minister for Energy took the opportunity to highlight CPEC’s significance and its importance for Pakistan. He stressed that iron brother China was the only country that came forward in 2013 when Pakistan was facing the worst terrorism in its histo­ry. A multi billion flagship project CPEC at such a difficult time for Pakistan was not only a remarkable thing for coun­try’s economic uplift. This report is a continuity of that partnership which extends beyond the economic domain to intellectual contribution.