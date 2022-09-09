Federal govt appoints heads of OGDCL, PPL

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has appointed Zahid Mir as managing director of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) while Imran Abassi has been appointed as MD/CEO of Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL).

The appointment of Zahid Mir as MD Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Imran Abassi as Managing Director Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has been approved by the federal cabinet through circulation, official source told The Nation. The source said that on a summary submitted by the Petroleum Division, Prime Minister of Pakistan had constituted a special cabinet committee for appointment of managing director/chief executive officer, Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) on 26th July, 2022. Thereafter, a committee with same composition and ToRs was constituted for appointment of Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), on 27th July, 2022.

The Prime Minister, after chairing the first meeting of the committee, had desired that the shortlisted candidates should be interviewed by the committee. For the purpose Minister for Defence, Khwaja Asif was nominated as chairman of both committees, on August 22, 2022, to interview the shortlisted candidates. After detailed deliberations and interviews, the committee had recommended a list of three candidates for MD Oil and Gas Development Company Limited for the approval of the federal cabinet. The list included Zahid Mir on the top followed by Nadeem Bajwa and Haroon Rashid respectively. Similarly for the MD/CEO of Pakistan Petroleum Limited two names were recommended to the federal cabinet for approval including Imran Abassi and Moin Raza Khan. The cabinet through circulation has approved the appointment of Zahid Mir for MD/CEO Oil and Gas Development Company Limited and Imran Abbas as MD/CEO Pakistan Petroleum Limited, the source said.