Our Staff Reporter

FIO forms unit to disburse insurance claims to flood affectees

PESHAWAR    –    Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) Secretariat has established a Flood Response Emergency Unit to provide flood affectees with insurance claims on an emergency basis.

A press release from the secretariat states that FIO Dr Khawar Jameel chaired a meeting at his office. The meeting formed the Flood Response Emergency Unit that would assess the cases and pay insurance claims to flood affectees for loss of lives, livestock, crops and property on an emergency basis.

FIO Director General Mobashir Naeem Siddiqui was tasked to head the newly formed emergency unit. At the meeting, Siddiqui was directed to take heads of insurance companies on board to immediately trans­fer the amounts to the affectees.

For details and guidelines, people were advised to visit www.fio.gov.pk, email queries at info@fio.gov.pk or contact helpline 1082 while complaints regarding any obstacles in the receipt of insurance claims may be lodged in the ombudsman’s office.

