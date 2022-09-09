Flour mills association hands over Rs60m aid to Punjab CM for flood victims

A delegation of Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA), led by its Central Committee Chairman Asim Raza, called on Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Friday and offered financial aid of Rs60 million for the flood victims.

According to the details, the delegation that called on the chief minister comprised Asim Raza, Tahir Hanif Malik, Iftikhar Wattoo, Mian Riaz, Aamir Rafiq, Qaiser Rasheed, Riazullah and Hafiz Ahmed.

The flour mills association handed over a cheque of Rs60 million to the Punjab chief minister for the financial aid of the people affected by floods.

They also donated flour and other relief goods worth about Rs50 million for the flood victims.

On the occasion, the Punjab chief minister thanked the flour mills delegation for their donations, and he urged the people from all segments of society to aid for the rehabilitation of the flood-hit people.

He also pointed out that the flood-stricken people were waiting for help. “We must help the affected people to ameliorate their situation in this hour of difficulty,” he added.

“God rewards those who help others in times of need, and it is our moral as well as religious obligation to give a helping hand to those who are in distress. Everyone should contribute open heartedly to help the displaced people so that they return to normalcy as soon as possible,” said Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.