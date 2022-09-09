FM thanks US for $31.1 million humanitarian relief assistance

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday thanked the US government for US $31.1 million in humanitarian relief assistance. He also underscored the need for the international community to step up their am­bition in climate financing to­wards mitigation, adaptation, and resilience especially towards the developing countries. The foreign minister expressed these views during a meeting with Counselor Derek Chol­let of the US Department of State who called on him here. Counselor Chollet offered heartfelt con­dolences to the people of Pakistan over the loss of life and devastation caused by the super floods in Pakistan, a press release issued here by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. The foreign minister while thanking the Counselor for his visit at this difficult hour appreciated the strong expression of support and solidarity by the US government. He sensitized them that almost a third of Pakistan’s territory was under water. Over 1,300 had lost their lives; more than 33 million were affected; critical infrastructure had been destroyed; over 4 million acres of crops had been washed away; and close to a million live­stock had already perished, he added. The foreign minister said that, at present, the government was fully engaged in the immediate rescue and relief ef­forts to save lives. At the same time, the long-term impacts on food security, health, and the economy were a matter of serious concern, he said.