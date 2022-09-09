Anadolu

Galatasaray set to sign Juan Mata on free transfer

Galatasaray have started talks to sign Spanish football star Juan Mata, the Turkish club confirmed on Thursday.

Mata traveled to Istanbul to agree on personal terms and complete his move to the Lions.

The 34-year-old midfielder formerly made appearances for Valencia, Chelsea and Manchester United.

In July, Mata left the Red Devils after more than eight years at the Old Trafford.

He moved to Manchester United from Chelsea in January 2014 and went on to play 285 matches, producing 51 goals and 47 assists.

The Spaniard helped the English club win the 2017 UEFA Europa League, and one English League Cup, English FA Cup and Community Shield each.

He was part of the Spanish national team that clinched the 2010 FIFA World Cup before winning the European Championship (EURO) in 2012.

The 34-year-old also claimed the 2012 UEFA Champions League title and the 2013 Europa League trophy with Chelsea.

