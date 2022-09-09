APP

Gold price up by Rs750 per tola

ISLAMABAD – The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs750 on Thursday and was sold at Rs.150,850 against its sale at Rs.150,100 the previous day. The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs.644 and was sold at Rs.129,330 against Rs. 128,686 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs.118,552 against its sale at Rs.117,963, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.1480 and Rs1268.86 respectively. The price of gold in international market increased by $23 and was sold at $1725 against its sale at $1702, the association reported.

