Govt committed to achieve exports target of $100 billion soon, says Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said the incumbent government was committed to achieve the exports target of $100 billion soon.

The minister made these remarks while chairing a meeting for the promotion of a conducive business environment and improvement in exports. The meeting was attended by the President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry ICCI and representatives from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs. The minister urged the country’s chambers of commerce industries to play their role in expanding exports.

The government will support the business community while urging the country’s chambers of commerce to play their role while expanding the country’s exports, said the minister, adding that the solution of Pakistan’s economic problems lies in the promotion of private sector investment and exports. The minister further said that there is dire need to hour to connect business with global chairs while urging the business community to adopt a market-driven approach in order to get space in the global market.

The improvement of the economy is essential for the survival and security of the nation and the country’s economy should depend on earning dollars instead of spending dollars, said the minister. The minister further added that due to the recent flood the country’s economy has badly affected but the government is committed to expedite the rehabilitation process of the flood-affected areas.