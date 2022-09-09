News Desk

Govt employees’ two-day salaries to be deducted for flood relief

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday allowed presentation of a summary carrying proposal to deduct two-day salary of the federal government employees in the federal cabinet for its approval.

Sources told that the amounts deducted would be later deposited in the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund set up for the flood-affected people.

They elaborated that the employees whose salaries would be cut included those working in different ministries, divisions, government departments, civil armed forces, civilian and contractual employees.

Sources further said that if deemed appropriate, the employees would be asked whether they were ready to voluntarily donate money for the flood victims.

