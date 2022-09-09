Hasanabdal admin dispatches flood relief goods

ATTOCK – As part of its ongoing flood relief campaign, the tehsil municipal administration Hasanabdal has dispatched relief goods for flood affected people of Rojhan in district Rajanpur. Officials of local administration, tehsil municipal administration and representatives of NGOs were present on the occasion. During the relief goods dispatching ceremony held at tehsil municipal complex, assistant commissioner Fazail Mudassir said the local administration under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Attock Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema and with collaboration of philanthropists and non-governmental organizations dispatched first batch of 400 tents for rehabilitation of flood victims. He said that the second consignment of relief goods would be dispatched for the rehabilitation of flood affected people of Rajanpur soon.