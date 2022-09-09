News Desk

Hot, humid weather likely to prevail over most parts of country

Mainly hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-thundershower is expected at isolated places in north-eastern Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore and Peshawar twenty-nine, Karachi twenty-eight, Quetta twenty-one, Murree and Gilgit seventeen and Muzaffarabad twenty-four degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, and Baramulla while partly cloudy in Anantnag and Shopian.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar twenty degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-six, Leh thirteen, Pulwama and Shopian nineteen, Anantnag sixteen and Baramulla eighteen degree centigrade.

