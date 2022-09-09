Imran Khan says won’t compromise with the corrupt

MULTAN – Pa­kistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has reiterated that he is ready to hold talks with anyone but he will not compromise with looters and corrupt rulers in any case. He addressed a big rally in here yesterday and claimed sitting ‘corrupt’ rul­ers are controlling Pakistanis through remote and mak­ing decisions on the direc­tion of foreign countries. He said he will not talk about his contempt case as it is being heard in court but run a vid­eo clip of the Nawaz League’s attack on the Supreme Court and Chief Justice Sajjad Ali Shah in 1997. He did a live commentary on this video clip on the Supreme Court at­tack from Nawaz League and said the law did not punish Nawaz Sharif and his party on this because there are two types of laws in Pakistan, one for the elite class and the other one for poor class. He said Justice Sajjad Ali Shah was under threat during this attack and later the Nawaz League used the money to get the favour of other judg­es and no action was taken against the PML-N and its leadership. Imran Khan add­ed that Nawaz Sharif who was involved in the Supreme Court attack is willing to get a second NRO and end all cases against him to return to Pakistan for coming into power again.