News Desk

Imran will understand everything after going to jail: Rana Sanaullah

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday said that if Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan goes to jail, he will understand everything.

Addressing the media, Rana said that with the efforts made by the government on the issue of missing persons, relief has been given to the people. He said that with the way the Chief Justice has emphasized the issue of missing persons, people had already got relief.

He said that there are some facts that cannot be explained in open court. If the Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court conducts an in-camera hearing, it can help to solve the problem.

Expressing his views on Imran Khan’s statement of being ‘dangerous’, the federal minister said that such things can only be said, adding that he [Imran] will go to jail, he will understand everything. The ‘jail season’ is also passing so fast, adding that he could have been sent to jail in July or August.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Pakistan attaches great importance to ties with France: Kh Asif

National

IHC suspends ECP notification declaring Shakoor Shad’s seat as vacant

National

UN Secretary-General meets FM Bilawal Bhutto

Headlines

Pakistan most affected despite contributing least to climate change: UNSG

Lahore

Review meeting on various projects related to sports was held at the P&D Complex

National

SC sets aside FC officials’ appeal against their dismissal

Headlines

Pakistan demands another round of water talks with India

Islamabad

Govt employees’ two-day salaries to be deducted for flood relief

Lahore

Flour mills association hands over Rs60m aid to Punjab CM for flood victims

National

UNSG’s visit to help highlight problems of flood victims: Marriyum

1 of 9,013

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More