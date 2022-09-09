In collaboration with NAB, OGDCL arranges seminar on ‘Our Faith, Corruption Free Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD – Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has been working with NAB over the years on awareness and preventive efforts to eradicate corruption, and has held several seminars etc. Once again, in collaboration with National Accountability Bureau (NAB), OGDCL arranged a seminar on the subject of “Our Faith, Corruption Free Pakistan” here in the OGDCL head office, Islamabad.

Khalid Siraj Subhani, Managing Director/CEO, stated that just as corruption takes many forms, anti-corruption efforts vary in scope and in strategy, thus, a general distinction between preventive and reactive measures is sometimes drawn. He also appreciated the initiatives taken by the Bureau and welcomed the chief guest and speaker of the event Zahir Shah, Deputy Chairman, NAB and other officials from NAB. Adding further he accentuated that as an organization, from time to time and with experience, we have made efforts to ensure corruption free environment and has always been encouraging proposals that support transparency. The chief guest and speaker highlighted the scope and aim of the institution and the best practices for conduct effective investigations. He also emphasized on the methods in which participants can play an integral role in eliminating this evil from the society. Anticorruption drive has resulted in an excellent impact in eradication of corruption and to recover looted money from corrupt elements by adopting “Accountability for All” policy much needed since its inception to ensure merit and encourage the culture of transparency which itself remained unprecedented.

He also emphasized inculcating values of self-accountability in the future generations which will also greatly contribute in eradicating this evil that remained the root cause disabling the stability and economic growth of our beloved homeland.

The session followed by the question and answer session with the participants was so invigorating and insightful. Top leadership also widely participated in the session and it was firmly agreed that the initiative to conduct such awareness sessions help to steer the organization in right direction. At the end of the session, Managing Director/CEO presented souvenir to the chief guest and speaker for the day.