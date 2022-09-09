Karachi’s polluted lifeblood

Karachi began its life on the banks of the Lyari river, its seasonal waters providing sustenance, structure, and drinking water in an otherwise inhospitable and arid landscape. Today that river carries only death and disease and has effectively become the sewer of the city. Every month, 9,000 tonnes of debris enter this river, almost entirely uncleaned, and more than 200 million gallons of untreated domestic and industrial waste are dumped into the channel every day. Once supporting an entire ecosystem, the river and its catchment area today produce a ceaseless effusion of black water churning with eddies of chemical foam. In continuation of the World Water Week theme of #SeeingTheUnseen, and keeping in mind the unimaginable tragedy caused by floods across the country, caused partially by encroachments on natural drainage channels, it is high time Pakistan looks to solve this dismal state of affairs. The environmental effects of this situation are dire; the contaminated waters pass through Pakistan’s most densely populated area—Lyari Town—and empties directly into Karachi’s coastal waters; degrading marine life, poisoning the food chain and negatively impacting the lives of hundreds of thousands of people residing along the channel.

The plastic contamination alone is of grave concern. Plastics are the second largest constituent of all waste produced in Karachi, after domestic waste, and their long non-biodegradable lifespans disrupt coastal fishing habitats—both physically and chemically. As the population in Pakistan’s economic hub continues to mushroom, this river must be cleaned up. While restoring the river to its original state is a long shot at the moment, we can take steps to reduce its most egregious environmental hazards and begin the journey of restoring Karachi’s hydrogeology, one step at a time. Before long-term structural changes to waste treatment and drainage can be instituted, the Lyari river must be cleaned up. The waste that it carries needs to be corralled at the mouth of the river and all floating plastic should be extracted before it can enter the ocean. As global attention turns to the problem of plastic contamination—efforts by The Ocean Cleanup project—a Dutch NGO—stand out. Using a series of solar-powered ships called ‘Interceptors’ to extract plastic autonomously from rivers, it has developed a scalable solution that offers immediate results. Currently deployed in diverse locations such as Cengkareng Drain in Indonesia and Klang River in Malaysia, the technology is already making a difference.

Its recent partnership with Coca-Cola has ensured that its target of tackling the world’s 1000 most polluting rivers is within reach. Coca-Cola’s scale and global network coupled with The Ocean Cleanup’s technology and data solutions has allowed the project to expedite the deployment of Interceptors across fifteen rivers worldwide by 2023. Now, Coca-Cola and the Karachi Port Authority with the relevant ministries hope to work with local and international stakeholders to create space for such transformational technology and innovative solutions in Pakistan.

In 2020, The Coca-Cola Foundation and partner WWF conducted Pakistan’s first scoping study across ten cities to understand the lifecycle of a PET bottle in Pakistan. The study revealed that Pakistan generates over 30 million tonnes of solid waste annually, of which over 10 percent is plastic waste. Despite governmental efforts, Pakistan remains the second biggest market for plastic production in South Asia with a growth rate of 15 percent annually. Much of this waste is then passed on to the sea, with rivers acting as arteries, transferring plastic to the ocean.

As such this project needs all the support stakeholders in Pakistan can provide. From state-backed bureaucratic support to corporate and private donations to the project, all the way to small-scale sewage treatment operations, any and every contribution would be immensely beneficial. Cleaning up the Lyari River is a gargantuan task that cuts across economic and governmental lines, but it is a task that must be done. The success of the Lyari Cleanup Project may pave the way for a similar effort in the other river-turned-sewer in Karachi—the Malir River.