KMU, Al-Khidmat sign MoU for relief of flood affectees

PESHAWAR- A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar and Al-Khidmat Foundation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regarding the relief and rehabilitation of flood victims, street children, orphans and children suffering from Thalassemia.

This memorandum of understanding was signed by Prof. Dr Zia ul Haq on behalf of KMU and Provincial President Al-Khidmat Foundation Khalid Waqas Chamkani on Thursday.

, while on this occasion, Registrar KMU Prof. Dr Saleem Gandapur, Director ORIC Dr Zohaib, Director IBMS Dr Inayat Shah, Dr Shakeel Ahmed Regional Manager Al-Khidmat Foundation and Shabbir Ahmed Regional Coordinator Al-Khidmat Volunteer Department were also present.

In the memorandum of understanding, it was agreed that the two institutions will have close contact and benefit from each other’s experiences and will cooperate closely with each other to implement the agreed issues. It was said that KMU, being the only public sector medical university in the province, has wide opportunities to serve society in the field of knowledge and research as well as in the social sector.

While in the same way, Al-Khidmat Foundation is not only providing relief to the people affected by the recent floods, but apart from the ambulance service under its management, a wide network of education, training, and sponsorship of orphans is also working under its patronage.

Meanwhile, speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Zia ul Haq said that KMU has an efficient infrastructure and organized system in the form of knowledge generation and research, similarly, Al-Khidmat Foundation, which provides welfare services in the social sector together these two organizations, can serve the society in a better way. He said that our doors are open for collaboration with all those organizations that serve humanity at some level in society.

He praised the performance and services of the Al-Khidmat Foundation in the recent floods. He said that international institutions and personalities have appreciated the activities of Al-Khidmat in addition to the national level, so we decided to cooperate with Al-Khidmat in this context.

It is worth mentioning that under the memorandum of understanding, KMU will provide all possible support in organizing flood medical relief camps as well as screening, diagnosis, and treatment of street children, orphans, and children suffering from Thalassemia managed by the Al-Khidmat Foundation.