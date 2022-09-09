KP CS directs to ensure transparency in rehab process of flood victims
PESHAWAR – Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahzad Bangash has directed the concerned authorities to make the relief and rehabilitation process of flood victims transparent and efficient.
He gave these instructions while presiding over the secretaries committee meeting held here at Civil Secretariat on Thursday. The meeting was attended by an additional chief secretary, senior member board of revenue, advocate general, all administrative secretaries and other relevant officials.
The meeting reviewed the implementation status of decisions made in the last secretaries committee meeting and took some important decisions related to administrative matters.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is facing economic challenges as well as the gigantic task of rehabilitation of flood affectees simultaneously. He, however, said that the brave and resilient people of the province will come out of difficult situations with the assistance of the provincial government.
The Chief Secretary instructed relevant authorities to make rehabilitation operations transparent and efficient, including ensuring the early payment of funds to affectees. He said survey teams should soon complete an assessment of damages caused to houses in flood-affected districts.
Secretary Health briefed the forum about dengue cases and the roles and responsibilities of line departments under a multi-sectoral