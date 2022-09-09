KP CS directs to ensure transparency in rehab process of flood victims

PESHAWAR – Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shahzad Bangash has directed the concerned authorities to make the relief and re­habilitation process of flood victims transpar­ent and efficient.

He gave these instruc­tions while presiding over the secretaries com­mittee meeting held here at Civil Secretariat on Thursday. The meeting was attended by an ad­ditional chief secretary, senior member board of revenue, advocate gener­al, all administrative sec­retaries and other rele­vant officials.

The meeting reviewed the implementation sta­tus of decisions made in the last secretaries com­mittee meeting and took some important deci­sions related to adminis­trative matters.

Speaking on the occa­sion, Chief Secretary said that Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa is facing economic challenges as well as the gigantic task of rehabili­tation of flood affectees simultaneously. He, how­ever, said that the brave and resilient people of the province will come out of difficult situations with the assistance of the provincial government.

The Chief Secretary in­structed relevant authori­ties to make rehabilitation operations transparent and efficient, including en­suring the early payment of funds to affectees. He said survey teams should soon complete an assess­ment of damages caused to houses in flood-affected districts.

Secretary Health briefed the forum about dengue cases and the roles and responsibili­ties of line departments under a multi-sectoral