Our Staff Reporter

LHC judge recuses himself from hearing Maryam plea

LAHORE    –    A member of the Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench Thursday recused himself from hearing an application, filed by Paki­stan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif for re­turn of her passport.

Her application was fixed for hearing before a bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannu.

However, Justice Anwaarul Haq recused himself from hearing the application, at the very outset of the pro­ceedings. At this, the bench referred the application to LHC chief justice with a re­quest for formation of a new bench to hear the matter.

Through a fresh civil mis­cellaneous application filed in her pending writ peti­tion, Maryam Nawaz submit­ted that she surrendered her passport to the LHC registrar office after a division bench granted her post-arrest bail on merit in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case in 2019.

She submitted that the Na­tional Accountability Bu­reau failed to file the refer­ence despite a lapse of about three years. She submitted that freedom of movement was a fundamental right and no one could be deprived of that right for a long time. She pleaded with the court to is­sue directions for return of her passport

More Stories
Islamabad

Forget politics, forge unity to fight floods: PM

Islamabad

UN chief arrives in Pakistan

International

Biden administration approves $450m to upgrade Pak F-16 fleet

International

UK’s Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96, Palace announces

Islamabad

President, PM ‘deeply grieved’

Islamabad

‘ Contempt’ lands Imran in hot waters

National

Pakistan, US ‘agreed upon enhancing defence, security cooperation’

Islamabad

IHC decides to indict Imran Khan in contempt case

Islamabad

SC adjourns hate campaign case against Imran Khan

Islamabad

UAE minister announces $10m aid for Pakistan flood victims

1 of 10,155

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More