Marriyum Aurangzeb releases details of tax exemption on relief goods

ISLAMABAD – Min­ister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday released details of the federal cabinet’s deci­sion to grant tax exemp­tion on flood relief items. On the directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the cabinet had given approval to the tax ex­emption on August 30. She said that all relief related goods including mosquito nets, boats had been exempted from tax. The minister said that the Ministry of Finance and FBR had also issued ‘SRO’ for implementation of the decision. According to the regulations, the philan­thropists have to obtain the certificate of National Disaster Management Au­thority, she said.