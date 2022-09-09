Medical camps established to provide free medicine to rain affectees

HYDERABAD -On the directives of Sindh Health Minister and Focal Person for Rain Emergency Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho and Deputy Commissioner Aamir Hussain Panhwar, the establishment of free medical camps in rain-affected areas of the district is in progress. In this regard, District Health Department and PPHI separately set up medical camps at Town Committee Jam Sahib of tehsil Daur and Village Sono Khan Rind of Union Council Jhooro Shar. The camps provided free medical treatment and free medicines to rain affectees and citizens.