Agencies

Meeting reviews security arrangements for Chehlum, Data Urs

LAHORE     –    A peace committee meet­ing, held with Deputy Commissioner Muham­mad Ali in the chair on Thursday, reviewed security arrangements for the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and Urs of Hazrat Data Ali Hajvery (RA). The meeting was par­ticipated by the peace committee administra­tion and members. The DC directed the officers concerned to complete all arrangements with­in a week. The Munici­pal Corporation Lahore ((MCL) was directed to remove encroach­ments around the shrine of Data Sahib and on the routs of pro­cessions and remain available during the congregations. It was also decided that the MCL would be work­ing round-the-clock in three shifts. A make­shift hospital would be set up to facilitate people in case of emer­gency. The DC said that to facilitate citizens and ensuring free flow of traffic in the city, the traffic police and park­ing company had been assigned to chalk out a comprehensive plan in this regard.

