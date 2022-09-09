Ministry arranges edu contents on electronic media
ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (MoFEPT) has taken an initiative to make K-12 content available across the country through both television and digital channels.
The ministry has engaged Knowledge Platform (leading a consortium of four other education technology vendors — Orenda (Taleemabad), SABAQ (Muse), Learning Pitch, and NearPeer) by signing agreements with them.
The initiative builds on the success of Tele School during the coronavirus pandemic, during which educational content was viewed by over 7 million students.
The content for the television and digital learning programme will be provided by a consortium of ed-tech companies led by Knowledge Platform.
For Grades ECE-5, Knowledge Platform, SABAQ (Muse) and Orenda (Taleemabad) will provide content for Math, Science, English, and Urdu. For Grades 6-8, Knowledge Platform, Orenda (Taleemabad), and NearPeer will provide content for English, Math, and Science. For Grades 9-12, Knowledge Platform, Learning Pitch, and NearPeer will provide content for Math, English, Urdu, Physics, Biology, Chemistry, and Pakistan Studies.
The companies will license their content for ECD through K-12 to the government, and it will be disseminated via Tele School and digital channels to facilitate learning for over 50,000,000 students across the country.
Speaking at the signing ceremony, Additional Secretary Education, Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary, said utilisation of digital content in education sector in Pakistan will provide students of every stratum, the access to additional and useful learning methods which make education expedient.
He said that it is also important to mention that use of this content will provide students and institutions in even the most far-flung areas, multiple avenues of knowledge.