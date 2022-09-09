Agencies

Ministry arranges edu contents on electronic media

ISLAMABAD    –    The Ministry of Federal Ed­ucation and Professional Training (MoFEPT) has tak­en an initiative to make K-12 content available across the country through both televi­sion and digital channels.

The ministry has engaged Knowledge Platform (lead­ing a consortium of four other education technology vendors — Orenda (Taleem­abad), SABAQ (Muse), Learn­ing Pitch, and NearPeer) by signing agreements with them.

The initiative builds on the success of Tele School dur­ing the coronavirus pandem­ic, during which educational content was viewed by over 7 million students.

The content for the televi­sion and digital learning pro­gramme will be provided by a consortium of ed-tech com­panies led by Knowledge Platform.

For Grades ECE-5, Knowl­edge Platform, SABAQ (Muse) and Orenda (Taleem­abad) will provide content for Math, Science, English, and Urdu. For Grades 6-8, Knowledge Platform, Oren­da (Taleemabad), and Near­Peer will provide content for English, Math, and Science. For Grades 9-12, Knowledge Platform, Learning Pitch, and NearPeer will provide con­tent for Math, English, Urdu, Physics, Biology, Chemistry, and Pakistan Studies.

The companies will license their content for ECD through K-12 to the government, and it will be disseminated via Tele School and digital chan­nels to facilitate learning for over 50,000,000 students across the country.

Speaking at the signing cer­emony, Additional Secretary Education, Waseem Ajmal Chaudhary, said utilisation of digital content in education sector in Pakistan will pro­vide students of every stra­tum, the access to additional and useful learning methods which make education expe­dient.

He said that it is also impor­tant to mention that use of this content will provide stu­dents and institutions in even the most far-flung areas, mul­tiple avenues of knowledge.

