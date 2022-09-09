AgenciesOur Staff Reporter

Missing persons’ issue will be solved within a few days: Interior Minister

Rana Sana says we have come to heal wounds of relatives of missing persons | Law Minister says govt wants to create an atmosphere of trust.

Federal Cabinet Committee on Missing Persons calls on Balochistan CM.

QUETTA    –   Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Thursday that the government is com­mitted to address issues of Baloch­istan including missing persons issue on priority basis.

He was addressing a news confer­ence along with members of the Cab­inet Committee on missing persons in Quetta on Thursday. The minister said that the government will solve the issue of missing persons within a few days. Minister for Poverty Alle­viation and Social Safety Shazia Mar­ri said the Government is utilizing all available resources for progress and prosperity of Balochistan. Baloch­istan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qud­dus Bizenjo said Prime Minister She­hbaz Sharif is taking keen interest in resolving issues of Balochistan.

The Federal Cabinet Committee on Missing Persons called on Baloch­istan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qud­dus Bizenjo on its arrival in Quetta here on Thursday. They discussed the issue of missing persons in Ba­lochistan and law and order situa­tion in detail during the meeting.

The cabinet committee included Federal Minister for Law Nazeer Tarar, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaul­lah and other federal ministers be­sides Shazia Marri, Agha Hassan Ba­loch and Senator Kamran Murtaza.

On this occasion, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizen­jo said that the incumbent provincial government sincerely wanted to ad­dress issue of missing persons, for which the families of the missing per­sons on the sit-in have been repeated­ly contacted by the provincial regime with the aim to recover their people. During this time, on the basis of hu­manitarian sympathy attitude was maintained with the relatives sitting on the sit-in and on their demand, a Judicial Commission for Missing Per­sons was formed, but no one appeared before the Judicial Commission.

The Chief Minister assured all pos­sible cooperation with the cabinet committee on behalf of the provincial government. On this occasion, the fed­eral law minister said that the feder­al government was striving to solve the problem of missing persons with goodwill and political in order to cre­ate an atmosphere of trust between the relatives and the government.

The cabinet committee also held dis­cussions with the provincial ministers and provincial officials, in which, apart from the provincial ministers, Baloch­istan National Party (BNP)’s Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shaki­la Naveed Dehwar was also involved.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili, Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem, IG Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh, Commissioner Quetta and Deputy Commissioner also partic­ipated in the meeting. In the meeting, a detailed review of all aspects of the problem of missing persons was tak­en. In this regard, the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Home and IG Police Balochistan gave a briefing to the Cabinet Committee on the back­ground of the problem of missing per­sons and other related issues. Govern­ment efforts and measures regarding the solution and end of the sit-in were informed to the cabinet Committee.

Apart from this, the Cabinet Com­mittee was also briefed in detail about the overall law and order situ­ation in Balochistan. Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili said that in view of the sensitivity of the issue, the CM has instructed to have a soft and compassionate attitude to­wards the sit-in participants, while the provincial ministers and officials have met the sit-in participants sev­eral times at the government level with an aim to end their protests.

