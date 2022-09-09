Missing persons’ issue will be solved within a few days: Interior Minister
QUETTA – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said Thursday that the government is committed to address issues of Balochistan including missing persons issue on priority basis.
He was addressing a news conference along with members of the Cabinet Committee on missing persons in Quetta on Thursday. The minister said that the government will solve the issue of missing persons within a few days. Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri said the Government is utilizing all available resources for progress and prosperity of Balochistan. Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is taking keen interest in resolving issues of Balochistan.
The Federal Cabinet Committee on Missing Persons called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on its arrival in Quetta here on Thursday. They discussed the issue of missing persons in Balochistan and law and order situation in detail during the meeting.
The cabinet committee included Federal Minister for Law Nazeer Tarar, Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and other federal ministers besides Shazia Marri, Agha Hassan Baloch and Senator Kamran Murtaza.
On this occasion, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that the incumbent provincial government sincerely wanted to address issue of missing persons, for which the families of the missing persons on the sit-in have been repeatedly contacted by the provincial regime with the aim to recover their people. During this time, on the basis of humanitarian sympathy attitude was maintained with the relatives sitting on the sit-in and on their demand, a Judicial Commission for Missing Persons was formed, but no one appeared before the Judicial Commission.
The Chief Minister assured all possible cooperation with the cabinet committee on behalf of the provincial government. On this occasion, the federal law minister said that the federal government was striving to solve the problem of missing persons with goodwill and political in order to create an atmosphere of trust between the relatives and the government.
The cabinet committee also held discussions with the provincial ministers and provincial officials, in which, apart from the provincial ministers, Balochistan National Party (BNP)’s Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shakila Naveed Dehwar was also involved.
Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili, Additional Chief Secretary Home Zahid Saleem, IG Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh, Commissioner Quetta and Deputy Commissioner also participated in the meeting. In the meeting, a detailed review of all aspects of the problem of missing persons was taken. In this regard, the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary Home and IG Police Balochistan gave a briefing to the Cabinet Committee on the background of the problem of missing persons and other related issues. Government efforts and measures regarding the solution and end of the sit-in were informed to the cabinet Committee.
Apart from this, the Cabinet Committee was also briefed in detail about the overall law and order situation in Balochistan. Chief Secretary Balochistan Abdul Aziz Uqaili said that in view of the sensitivity of the issue, the CM has instructed to have a soft and compassionate attitude towards the sit-in participants, while the provincial ministers and officials have met the sit-in participants several times at the government level with an aim to end their protests.