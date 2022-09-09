NA body lauds cricket team’s win but condemns Afghan players’ behaviour

ISLAMABAD – The Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination yesterday appreciated the performance of the Pakistan cricket team especially Naseem Shah for hitting two sixes in the last over and enabling Pakistan to achieve an unbelievable victory against Afghanistan.

The Committee, held under the Chairmanship of MNA Nawab Sher, to discuss the performance of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and Gun & Country Club, strongly condemned the non-professional and unethical attitude of Afghan players as they misbehaved with Pakistani cricketers during the match which was against the norms and sportsmen spirit. The Committee recommended that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should take up the issue with the Afghan Cricket Board (ACB) to avoid such incidents in future.

The Committee expressed sorrow for the disaster of recent Flood across the country which ruined the life of majority of Pakistani people and expressed solidarity with the aggrieved families. The Committee stressed upon the need to work collectively for rehabilitation of the affectees & motivate international organizations working for noble cause to support them so that they could restart their routine life.

The Committee expressed concern over the insufficient facilities available to the Pakistani athletes as it had been observed that they were winning medals on their own behalf without government supervision. The Committee, therefore, directed that the PSB may develop proper liaison with all Provincial governments to provide basic facilities of sports at district level to Pakistani athletes in order to groom their talent at grassroots level so that they could compete with international players.

The Committee directed that PSB may take effective measures to generate income from private sector instead of depending on government funds and ease the criteria of membership which would help promote sports culture and generate revenue for PSB as well. The Committee appreciated the steps taken by the PSB to provide accommodation to athletes so that they may continue their sports activities in friendly atmosphere.

Earlier, the Secretary IPC and the PSB Director General briefly apprised the Committee about the efforts made by them to promote sports culture in Pakistan and problems being faced by them in this regards. The meeting was attended by MNA Rasheed Ahmed Khan, MNA Zulfiqar Ali Bhindar, MNA Zulfiqar Ali Behan, MNA Ms Wajiha Qamar, MNA Ms Shahida Rehmani, MNA Ms Nasiba Channa and senior officers of the concerned ministry/department.