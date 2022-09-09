NAB conviction rate 60pc despite HR shortage: Dy Chairman
ISLAMABAD – National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Chairman Zahir Shah on Thursday said the bureau had 60 per cent conviction rate despite the inadequate availability of human resource capacity for investigations. He expressed the views while addressing an awareness seminar on “Understanding Corruption and Prevention from Society”, organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) in collaboration with the Awareness and Prevention Division of the NAB. The deputy chairman NAB said corruption had decreased at higher financial levels and increased at medium and lower income levels. However, there was a huge challenge that NAB could not bring back accused from abroad in absence of extradition treaties with majority of the countries. Former Federal Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, said “the state has to be ruthlessly ethical” to eradicate this menace from society. He emphasized on educating and developing strong sense of ethics and introspection at individual level so people did not remain silent spectators to corruption happening around them