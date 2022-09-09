Agencies

NAB conviction rate 60pc despite HR shortage: Dy Chairman

ISLAMABAD    –   National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deputy Chairman Zahir Shah on Thursday said the bureau had 60 per cent conviction rate despite the inad­equate availability of human resource capacity for investigations. He expressed the views while ad­dressing an awareness seminar on “Understand­ing Corruption and Prevention from Society”, or­ganized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) in collaboration with the Aware­ness and Prevention Division of the NAB. The dep­uty chairman NAB said corruption had decreased at higher financial levels and increased at medium and lower income levels. However, there was a huge challenge that NAB could not bring back ac­cused from abroad in absence of extradition trea­ties with majority of the countries. Former Federal Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam, said “the state has to be ruthlessly ethical” to eradicate this menace from society. He emphasized on educating and developing strong sense of ethics and introspection at individual level so people did not remain silent spectators to corruption happening around them

