No one else crossed ‘red lines’ so many times as Imran did: Sharjeel

KARACHI – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Thursday that at a time when the country was confronted with worst floods in its history, it was only Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan who was spreading mischief. Addressing a press conference here, he called Imran a ‘devil’ and claimed that no other politician in the country had crossed the ‘Red Lines’ as many times as the PTI chairman had done.

Memon was of the view that Imran was neither a good human being nor a good politician. “He calls the state institutions and even the country names,” he alleged. “In fact, he is the only politician who is a blue-eyed boy of those who call the shots in the country. This is despite the fact that he is opposed to everything which could be of benefit to the country, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),” the minister opined.

He accused Imran of ordering transfers and postings of the government officials from his residence at Banigala, Islamabad when he was the country’s prime minister. He vowed to lay bare the real face of the PTI chairman once the government was done with its relief and rescue operation for the flood victims.

After finishing Imran-bashing, he came to the most pressing issue of floods, and said that the Sindh government was doing all it could to drain out water from human localities and fields. “Currently, water level in the River Indus is 120.2 feet,” Memon said, and expressed the optimism that it would drop further in the next eight hours.

“It will take another 10 to 15 days to drain out water from the Manchhar Lake,” he informed.

The minister told newsmen that the situation in Kashmore and Jacobabad districts was improving. “Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has constituted a taskforce to help those displaced by floods in Sindh,” he said, adding, “The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and other concerned departments would be part of that taskforce. “So far, PDMA has distributed 172, 000 tents among those rendered homeless by the natural calamity,” Memon informed.

He said that millions of animals had also been vaccinated against viruses in the province.

He further said that the personnel of Pakistan Army and Pakistan Navy were assisting the government in the distribution of ration among the flood affected people. “Wheat grains will soon be released to maintain smooth flour supply,” the minister told media. He said that all departments had worked beyond their capacities to mitigate the sufferings of people in the worst natural disaster in the country’s history.

| It will take another 10 to 15 days to drain out water from the Manchhar Lake, says Memon