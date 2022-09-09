Staff Reporter

Pakistan Davis Cup team to depart for Austria tomorrow

LAHORE-Pakistan Davis Cup team will depart for Austria tomorrow (Saturday) to face the hosts in the Davis Cup World Group-I tie, taking place from September 16 to 17 at the Sportland Arena in Tulln an der Donau. The tie will be held on red clay courts with Pakistan team departing a few days earlier to acclimatize to the playing conditions, said a PTF spokesman. Pakistan team comprises playing Captain Aisam-ul-Haq, Aqeel Khan, Muhammad Shoaib, Muzammil Murtaza and Muhammad Abid. The Austrian team consists of Jurgen Melzer and players Jurij Rodionov, Filip Misolic, Gerald Melzer, Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler. “Pakistan team has been training at the clay courts of the PTF Complex in Islamabad since August 22, to prepare for the tie,” the spokesman said.

 

