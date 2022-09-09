Pakistan reports 160 fresh Covid-19 cases as positivity rate drops

Pakistan has reported 160 new Covid-19 cases during the past 24 hours as the country’s positivity rate dropped to 1.03 percent.

According to the statistics issued by National Institute of Health (NIH), a total of 15,554 Covid-19 diagnostic tests were conducted, of which 160 samples came back positive.

COVID-19 Statistics 09 September 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 15,554

Positive Cases: 160

Positivity %: 1.03%

Deaths: 04

Patients on Critical Care: 98 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) September 9, 2022

Meanwhile, four more patients succumbed to the day virus during the same period. Following the detection of new cases, the COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 1.03 percent as compared to yesterday’s 1.22 percent.

The NIH stated that almost 98 coronavirus patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of over 1.5 million Covid-19 cases have been reported in Pakistan so far, while the total number of coroanvirus-related deaths has reached 30,600.