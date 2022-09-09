News Desk

Pakistan reports 160 fresh Covid-19 cases as positivity rate drops

Pakistan has reported 160 new Covid-19 cases during the past 24 hours as the country’s positivity rate dropped to 1.03 percent.

According to the statistics issued by National Institute of Health (NIH), a total of 15,554 Covid-19 diagnostic tests were conducted, of which 160 samples came back positive.

Meanwhile, four more patients succumbed to the day virus during the same period. Following the detection of new cases, the COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 1.03 percent as compared to yesterday’s 1.22 percent.

The NIH stated that almost 98 coronavirus patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of over 1.5 million Covid-19 cases have been reported in Pakistan so far, while the total number of coroanvirus-related deaths has reached 30,600.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

Police arrest target killer Javed Langra in Karachi

Islamabad

Sheikh Rasheed shuns disqualification, imprisonment as threat to Imran’s politics

Islamabad

IHC suspends ECP notification declaring NA-246 Lyari seat as vacant

Karachi

Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee in interbank

National

Balochistan cabinet for complete rehab of flood victims

National

UNDP, USAID award scholarships to women lawyers in KP

National

PM Shehbaz assures IHC of reuniting missing persons with families

Islamabad

SC suspends BHC judgment regarding refund of sales tax

Islamabad

President lauds PRCS services during natural disasters

Islamabad

UN chief to visit flood-hit Pakistan today

1 of 9,067

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More