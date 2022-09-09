Pakistan, US ‘agreed upon enhancing defence, security cooperation’

US State Department delegation calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI – A delegation headed by Mr Derek H Chollet, Counselor US State Depart­ment called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Thursday.

“Regional security situation and bi­lateral cooperation in various fields discussed,” says a press release is­sued by the Inter-Services Public Re­lations (ISPR) following the meet­ing. COAS said that Pakistan desires to maintain this tradition of bilat­eral engagement and multi-domain enduring relationship with United States (US). Both sides agreed upon enhancing defence and security co­operation.

The visiting dignitaries expressed their grief over the devastation caused by ongoing floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims and offered USA’s support to people of Pakistan at this hour of need. The dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for re­gional stability and also pledged to play their role enhancing coopera­tion with Pakistan at all levels.

COAS thanked for USA’s sup­port and reiterated that assistance from our global partners shall be vital in relief/ rehabilitation of the flood vic­tims. Also, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Thursday that Pakistan values its historical and broth­erly relations with Saudi Arabia and ac­knowledges its unique place in the Is­lamic world. He was talking to CEO of Transformation Management Office of Saudi Ministry of Defence Samir Bin Abdulaziz Al-Tabib in Rawalpindi. The visiting dignitary acknowledged the defence potential of Pakistan and ex­pressed the desire to enhance collabo­ration in defence and security sectors. He also expressed his grief over the dev­astation caused by floods in Pakistan.