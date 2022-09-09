Pakistan, US ‘agreed upon enhancing defence, security cooperation’
US State Department delegation calls on COAS
RAWALPINDI – A delegation headed by Mr Derek H Chollet, Counselor US State Department called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Thursday.
“Regional security situation and bilateral cooperation in various fields discussed,” says a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) following the meeting. COAS said that Pakistan desires to maintain this tradition of bilateral engagement and multi-domain enduring relationship with United States (US). Both sides agreed upon enhancing defence and security cooperation.
The visiting dignitaries expressed their grief over the devastation caused by ongoing floods in Pakistan and offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims and offered USA’s support to people of Pakistan at this hour of need. The dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability and also pledged to play their role enhancing cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.
COAS thanked for USA’s support and reiterated that assistance from our global partners shall be vital in relief/ rehabilitation of the flood victims. Also, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Thursday that Pakistan values its historical and brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia and acknowledges its unique place in the Islamic world. He was talking to CEO of Transformation Management Office of Saudi Ministry of Defence Samir Bin Abdulaziz Al-Tabib in Rawalpindi. The visiting dignitary acknowledged the defence potential of Pakistan and expressed the desire to enhance collaboration in defence and security sectors. He also expressed his grief over the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan.