Past in Perspective

A king without power is an absurdity.

–James Monroe

President James Monroe’s 1823 annual message to the Congress contained the Monroe Doctrine which revolved around warning European powers not to interfere in the affairs of the Western Hemisphere. The doctrine is one of the most important foreign policies that the US ever created. It warns European nations that the United States would not tolerate further colonisation or puppet monarchs. The doctrine was conceived to meet major concerns of the moment, but it soon become a watchword of US policy in Western Hemisphere. It was invoked in 1865 when the US government exerted diplomatic and military pressure in support of the Mexican President Benito Juarez.