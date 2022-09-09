PCB appoints Matthew Hayden to mentor Pakistan in T20 World Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced Friday that Australian legend Matthew Hayden has been inducted as the Pakistan team mentor for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

The former cricketer inspired Pakistan to the semifinals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, defeating India, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia in the league matches.

Hayden will join the team in Brisbane on October 15, the day Pakistan arrive from Christchurch after competing in the T20I series also involving Bangladesh and hosts New Zealand.

Welcoming Mathew Hayden, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said Hayden is a proven performer with his credentials acknowledged and recognised the world over.

The PCB chair added that Hayden brings with him a wealth of knowledge about the Australian conditions and he was confident his involvement will significantly benefit the team’s extremely talented cricketers for the World Cup and future tours down under.

Hayden, meanwhile, said he is extremely excited to be reuniting with the Pakistan team as their mentor for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia and “can’t wait” to join the culture again and “feel the spirit of One Nation One Passion”.

“I have seen how Pakistan have been performing in the ACC T20 Asia Cup and Sunday’s win over India was brilliant,” he said.

“I think this Pakistan side has got what it takes to excel in Australia and the conditions will really suit them, both from a batting and bowling perspective. This team has all of its bases covered and I am sure it will light up the World Cup as it did in the UAE last year.

“I feel privileged to be given an opportunity to pass on all my experience and knowledge about all conditions in Australia and can’t wait to be back in the Pakistan dressing room.”