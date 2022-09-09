PCB to complain to ICC about row during Pak-Afghan match: Ramiz

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja, taking notice of the row during the Pakistan-Afghanistan match, said that the board will lodge an official complaint regarding the incident.

“We will write to ICC about this and raise our voices, doing whatever is within our power. The visuals were very disturbing, and this isn’t the first time this has happened. Wins and losses occur on the ground, and it was a grueling contest,” said Ramiz Raja during a press conference held here on Thursday at a private hotel.

The Pakistan-Afghanistan match was full of controversies; from Asif Ali butting heads against the Afghan pacer to Naseem Shah clinching the victory for Team Green to fans’ altercation after the match had ended.

Ramiz’ statement also addressed the incident which followed after Pakistan’s victory where Afghan fans turned to aggression for losing the match. The PCB chief has said that hooliganism has no place in cricket and that such an atmosphere such be kept away from cricket at all costs.

“You don’t identify hooliganism with cricket. You don’t want such things happening in cricket. We will draft a letter to ICC, we will raise our voice against this. We will do whatever we can. Because the visuals were gruesome and this isn’t the first time it has happened. Win or loss is a part of the game. It was a gruelling contest, it was a great match.

“Emotions must be kept in check; otherwise, cricket-playing nations can’t rise. We will voice our concerns about this because we own our fans, and anything could have happened. Our team could have been in danger,” the PCB chief asserted.