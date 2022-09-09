PM Shehbaz assures IHC of reuniting missing persons with families

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appeared before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday during the hearing of the missing persons case.

PM Shehbaz assured to resolve the issue of missing persons with sincerity.

Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Athar Minallah was hearing the case relating to missing persons.

The Prime Minister said a committee on missing persons has already held six meetings, assuring that he will oversee its proceedings. He said he feels the pain of the families of missing persons.

“The court has troubled you as the case is about a major issue,” IHC CJ Athar Minallah said at the outset of the hearing, as PM Shehbaz Sharif walked to the rostrum.

The IHC chief justice remarked that the state is not responding as per its responsibility.

“A chief executive ruled this country for nine years. He proudly wrote in his book that he sold his people abroad,” IHC CJ Minallah said. It seems like it was probably the “state s policy”, he said.

“The court considered it appropriate to tell you [premier] what the issue actually is. The commission was formed to address the issue of missing persons but the proceedings were hurtful,” the IHC chief justice said.

He said that the state is responsible for redressing the sufferings of missing persons’ [families].

“Detention centres are there from where people have been recovered but no action was taken,” he said.