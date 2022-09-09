PM visits UK high commission, conveys condolence over Queen’s demise

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday visited the British High Commission in Islamabad to convey condolence over the demise of Queen Elizabeth-II.

The prime minister met the UK High Commissioner in Pakistan Christian Turner and expressed grief over the Queen’s death, on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan.

He also penned his remarks in the condolatory book placed at the high commission paying tribute to the services of the late Queen Elizabeth-II.

On his arrival, the British high commissioner received the prime minister along with other officers of the high commission. Minister for information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb accompanied the prime minister.

Earlier, the prime minister also wrote a letter to the British Prime Minister Liz Truss and conveyed his condolence to the Royal Family, the British government and the people.

He said that besides her services for the public interest, Queen Elizabeth remained a symbol of unity and brotherhood. Aged 96, Queen Elizabeth, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch for seven decades, died on Thursday, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.