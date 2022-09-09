Police arrest PO, 11 other criminals

ISLAMABAD – The investigators of Bani Gala police station have arrested an accused involved in attempting murder case during an operation in the locality, a police spokesman on Thursday.

According to him, a police party carried out an operation in the area and held a wanted criminal-cum-proclaimed offender namely Ehtisham Kiyani.

He said the police also recovered weapons from the accused. Cases have been registered against him and further investigation is underway.

DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha further directed all zonal officers to accelerate efforts against criminal elements in the city to curb the crime and to save the lives and property of the citizens. Citizens are also requested to cooperate with police and inform about any suspicious activity around them.

Meanwhile, police apprehended 11 criminals including three members of a bike-lifting gang and recovered four stolen bikes, spare parts, drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, he said.

He said that DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha had ordered all zonal officers to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting innocent people.

Following these directives, a Shahzad Town police team used the latest technology and human resources and arrested three members of a notorious bike-lifting gang. Police team also recovered four stolen bikes and spare parts from their possession.

The accused were identified as Javed Hussain, Saram Abbas and Habib. Cases against nominated accused have been registered and further investigation is underway.

Moreover, Pulghran police arrested an accused namely Ahmed Raza and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Noon Police team arrested two accused Jamshad and Nomi Altaf and recovered two 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession.

Furthermore, Shahzad Town police arrested two accused namely Qammer Abbas and Fahim Khan and recovered one pistol and 310 gram hashish from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

During a special crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders Industrial Area, Sabzi Mandi and Ramna police team busted three proclaimed offenders.

DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is our prime responsibility and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.

“The officers with good performance will be rewarded while the officers showing laxity towards their official duties will be dealt with iron hands,” he maintained.