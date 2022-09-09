Agencies

Political dialogue essential to address pervading crises, reduce confrontation: President

ISLAMABAD    –    President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said that dialogue among the politi­cal forces was essential to address the pervading crises and reduce confron­tation, expressing the hope for a posi­tive development in this regard.

The president, in an interview with a private television channel (Geo News), said he had always been a “good proponent” of dialogue among the political forces and had been keep­ing contacts behind the scene with an aim to reduce the confronta­tion. “I will not make any pre­diction. I can say I am hopeful. Al­lah will bring the positive efforts to fruition,” he told Hamid Mir, the host of Capital Talk. Regarding the controversy on holding early elections, the president said the issue should be resolved by evolving a consensus among the political forces.

Discussing the pervading challenge of floods, the president said all the institutions, including the National Disaster Management Authority and provincial disaster management au­thorities had been playing a positive role for rescue and relief of the flood-stricken people. He said the national economy was under stress caused by the COVID-19, floods, change of gov­ernment and Ukraine war affecting the sustainability in the country. To a question about the appointment of next army chief, the president said the matter should be resolved through a “constructive conversation”.

