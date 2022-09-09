Our Staff Reporter

Power supply restored in flood-hit areas of South Punjab

MULTAN   –   The power supply from all 18 feeders of MEPCO which were affected due to heavy rains and flood in Dera Ghazi Khan division has been restored.

Talking to media here on Thursday, Chief Engi­neer Operations and Maintenance (O&M) MEPCO Rana M Ayub said that the electricity restoration work had been completed on war-footing as per the directives of the prime minister.

He said that the company had faced huge loss worth millions of rupees due to devastation of in­stallations during the recent flood. Ayub said that the senior officials of the company had person­ally supervised the restoration work. He further informed that the power supply was not restored in places where there was stagnant water in or­der to avert any untoward situation.

