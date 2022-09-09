President lauds PRCS services during natural disasters
ISLAMABAD – President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday said that Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has always been in the vanguard of action and its humanitarian services rendered during the manmade and natural disasters and peacetime cannot be ignored, PRCS rescue and relief efforts for the flood-hit families are highly praiseworthy.
Talking to Chairman PRCS Sardar Shahaid Ahemd Laghari, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadar, President Alvi congratulated Sardar Shahid Laghari on assuming the charge of Chairman PRCS and said that you are young, there are many hopes attached to you and I hope you will take this humanitarian organisation forward with your dedication and commitment.
The President appreciated the services of the Red Crescent for the flood victims. He stressed to expand the scope of relief activities throughout the country so that every affected person can be helped. He assured his full support to PRCS, especially the efforts for the rehabilitation of affected families.