President lauds PRCS services during natural disasters

ISLAMABAD – President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday said that Pakistan Red Crescent So­ciety (PRCS) has always been in the vanguard of action and its humani­tarian services rendered during the manmade and natural disasters and peacetime cannot be ignored, PRCS rescue and relief efforts for the flood-hit families are highly praiseworthy.

Talking to Chairman PRCS Sar­dar Shahaid Ahemd Laghari, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadar, Pres­ident Alvi congratulated Sardar Sha­hid Laghari on assuming the charge of Chairman PRCS and said that you are young, there are many hopes attached to you and I hope you will take this hu­manitarian organisation forward with your dedication and commitment.

The President appreciated the services of the Red Crescent for the flood victims. He stressed to expand the scope of relief activities through­out the country so that every affect­ed person can be helped. He assured his full support to PRCS, especially the efforts for the rehabilitation of affected families.