APP

President lauds PRCS services during natural disasters

ISLAMABAD   –    President Dr. Arif Alvi on Thursday said that Pakistan Red Crescent So­ciety (PRCS) has always been in the vanguard of action and its humani­tarian services rendered during the manmade and natural disasters and peacetime cannot be ignored, PRCS rescue and relief efforts for the flood-hit families are highly praiseworthy.

Talking to Chairman PRCS Sar­dar Shahaid Ahemd Laghari, who called on him at Aiwan-e-Sadar, Pres­ident Alvi congratulated Sardar Sha­hid Laghari on assuming the charge of Chairman PRCS and said that you are young, there are many hopes attached to you and I hope you will take this hu­manitarian organisation forward with your dedication and commitment.

The President appreciated the services of the Red Crescent for the flood victims. He stressed to expand the scope of relief activities through­out the country so that every affect­ed person can be helped. He assured his full support to PRCS, especially the efforts for the rehabilitation of affected families.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

UNDP, USAID award scholarships to women lawyers in KP

National

PM Shehbaz assures IHC of reuniting missing persons with families

Islamabad

SC suspends BHC judgment regarding refund of sales tax

Islamabad

UN chief to visit flood-hit Pakistan today

National

Death toll from monsoon rains, floods in Balochistan climbs to 267

Lahore

ATC confirms bail of three PML-N leaders in Lahore NAB office clash case

Lahore

Women must focus on regular physical exercise, walks, says Prof Zafar

Lahore

Punjab govt providing comprehensive business environment to attract investment: Aslam Iqbal

Lahore

Punjab sends medical relief missions to Sindh, Balochistan

National

KP CM accuses fed govt of destabilising economy for political gains

1 of 11,625

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More