President, PM ‘deeply grieved’

ISLAMABAD – President Arif Alvi Thursday expressed his sincere condo­lences to the Royal family, the Government and the people of Great Britain on the sad de­mise of Queen Elizabeth II, the second longest reigning mon­arch in the history of Great Britain.

In a statement, he said that her departure has left an im­mense vacuum, difficult to be filled in times to come. He said, she ascended the throne at a very young age but showed maturity, character, determi­nation, and commitment of the highest order which had made her one of the longest-reign­ing monarchs in the world. He said that her inspiring leadership qual­ities propelled her to the status of great and beneficent ruler that would be remembered in golden words in the annals of world histo­ry. He offered his sincere and heart­felt prayers for the departed soul. He further said that his thoughts go out to the Royal family mem­bers and people of Great Britain at this time of sorrow. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday expressed grief at the passing of Her Majes­ty Queen Elizabeth II. In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “Deeply grieved at the pass­ing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Pakistan joins the UK & other Commonwealth nations in mourn­ing her death. My heartfelt condo­lences to the Royal Family, people & government of the UK.”