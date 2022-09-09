President visits British HC to condole over Queen Elizabeth’s sad demise

President Dr. Arif Alvi here on Friday visited the British High Commission to offer his condolences on the sad demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. He was received by the British High Commissioner, Christian Turner, on his arrival at the High Commission.

While recording his remarks in the condolence book, the President wrote “with a heavy heart on behalf of the people of Pakistan, I convey my profound condolences on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth-II. Her sad passing away marks an end of an era spanning over a period of seven decades which was characterized by Her Majesty’s graceful service to the British people and the Common Wealth. Her Majesty’s life was devoted to public service and she performed her duties with dignity. I will always cherish my memory of seeing her as a 12-year-old when she came to Pakistan in 1961. She was a symbol of poise, grace, and dignity. I offer my heartfelt condolences again to the royal family and to the people of the United Kingdom”.

Later, while talking to the British High Commissioner, the President shared his fond memories of the Late Her Majesty’s visit to Pakistan and said that she was a visionary stateswoman of unmatched dignity and grace. “Her unwavering commitment to duty, her patronage to charities to uplift less privileged people, and her continued efforts to promote peace around the world were exceptional”, he added.

The British High Commissioner said that the late Queen had a special place for Pakistan and in one of her last messages, she expressed her solidarity with the flood victims of Pakistan.