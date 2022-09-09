Our Staff Reporter

Punjab govt providing comprehensive business environment to attract investment: Aslam Iqbal

LAHORE   –   Senior Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Thursday said that Punjab government had a pivotal role in the development of Paki­stan by providing a comprehensive business environment across the province to attract more and more investment in Punjab. He expressed these views while addressing the meetup ceremony in the honour of the business investors, developers and industry thought leaders here organized by Lahore Central Busi­ness District Development Author­ity (LCBDDA) also known as Central Business District Punjab, (CBD Pun­jab) in association with Ministry of Housing, Urban Development, Public Health and Engineering, to strength­en the business relations and ties with existing & potential investors at CBD Punjab. The Senior Provin­cial Minister said that a business hub like CBD Punjab had its own unique significance in the development of the province, adding that the proj­ect was fully supported by the gov­ernment of Punjab and “We believe that this project will take Pakistan to new heights”. He further added,

“The authority has achieved great milestones in a short time span which is the reason that we have expanded its jurisdiction all over Punjab”. He requested the investors to come forward and start their proj­ects in CBD Punjab.

He stated that “CBD Punjab is a cel­ebrated success, and it is only due to the trust of the business community,” adding, “We have already achieved our first-year target and have aimed higher for the upcoming year”. He said that the expansion of CBD Pun­jab to all over the province was the trust of the Punjab govt in the author­ity, adding that this expansion would give new heights to the development pace of Punjab.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

UN chief to visit flood-hit Pakistan today

National

Death toll from monsoon rains, floods in Balochistan climbs to 267

Lahore

ATC confirms bail of three PML-N leaders in Lahore NAB office clash case

Lahore

Women must focus on regular physical exercise, walks, says Prof Zafar

Lahore

Punjab sends medical relief missions to Sindh, Balochistan

Islamabad

Forget politics, forge unity to fight floods: PM

Islamabad

UN chief arrives in Pakistan

International

Biden administration approves $450m to upgrade Pak F-16 fleet

International

UK’s Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96, Palace announces

Islamabad

President, PM ‘deeply grieved’

1 of 10,157

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More