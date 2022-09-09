Punjab sends medical relief missions to Sindh, Balochistan

296 doctors, nurses and dispensers are being sent to provinces: CM.

LAHORE – In an expression of solidarity with the flood victims of other provinces, the Pun­jab government on Thursday sent medical relief missions to Sindh and Balochistan, a positive step to promote inter-provincial harmony. The ceremony of sending the medical relief mission to Sindh and Balo­chistan was held in the chief minister’s of­fice where Ch Parvez Elahi sent the medi­cal relief mission consisting of doctors, paramedical staff, medicines and relief supplies. Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that 296 doctors, nurses and dispensers are being sent to Sindh and Balochistan as a goodwill gesture while 9 trucks of medicines were also being sent to the flood victims. Medical specialists, nurses and dispensers from Fatima Jinnah Medical University and the University of Child Health will set up medical camps in the affected areas and dry rations will also be given to the flood victims, he added.

“Punjab is helping the flood victims of other provinces while playing the role of an elder brother and the Punjab government is with the flood victims of other provinces in this hour of trial. We are here to meet the needs of other provinces. This is the time to rise above politics and help the suffering brothers and sisters”, he stated.

He said he believed in serving everyone without discrimination and would contin­ue to do so. He said the passion of doctors, nurses and staff to help the flood victims was commendable.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the medi­cal relief mission was being dispatched to other provinces on the special instructions of Chief Minister Parvez Elahi. Dr Masood Gondal said that a telemedicine counter will be established at Fatima Jinnah Medi­cal University for the treatment of flood victims.