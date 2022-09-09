Punjab to bring legislation on Ehsaas Ration Discount Programme

Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi tells Dr Sania Nishtar that deserving families will get edibles at 40 percent discounted rates.

Chief minister orders early launch of programme.

LAHORE – Punjab Ehsaas Program Chairperson Dr Sania Nishtar met with Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi and former federal minister Moonis Elahi at the Chief Minister’s Office.

In the meeting, it was decided to ex­pand the scope of the Ehsaas Program in Punjab. Approving the increase in the monthly subsidy per family under the Ehsaas Ration Discount Program, the CM noted that under the Ehsaas Ra­tion Discount Program, deserving fam­ilies will be able to buy flour, ghee and pulses at 40 per cent cheaper from the market. He ordered the early launch of the Ehsaas Ration Discount Program. While approving the doubling of the per capita amount of food for children, girls and elderly living in welfare insti­tutions managed by the social welfare department the CM said that in order to improve the quality and quantity of food items in welfare institutions, he has increased the per capita amount of food for the residents and, by increas­ing the per capita amount of food, such people will get quality and abundant food. Ehsaas Bill will be presented in the Punjab Assembly soon, he added.

It was decided to introduce welfare projects to raise the standard of liv­ing of the people of the flood-affected areas. Scholarships will also be given to pregnant women to prevent stent­ing. While directing the preparation of a new housing policy for special government employees, the CM said that a 5 percent hardship quota will be allocated under the housing allot­ment policy for special government employees while a quota will also be introduced for special people in the Punjab Government Servants Hous­ing Foundation. Likewise, 50 crore rupees will be allocated to subsidize special persons in housing societies, he cited. Sania Nishtar gave a briefing about the progress of welfare projects under the Punjab Ehsaas Programme.