Rain washes out opening session of England-S Africa Test

LONDON – Heavy rain meant no play was possible before lunch af- ter England Captain Ben Stokes opted to bowl first in the third and deciding Test against South Africa at The Oval on Thursday. Overnight downpours delayed the toss and after it had taken place there was further rain in London. The umpires sub- sequently announced lunch had been brought forward half an hour to 12:30 pm (1130 GMT) in the hope of making a prompt start to the second session. England had already named their side on Wednesday, giving a debut to Harry Brook after in-form batsman Jonny Bairstow was ruled out with a freak leg injury suffered playing golf. The inclusion of Brook was the only change for England. “It is a bit of strate- gy and the pitch,” explained Stokes after winnin

