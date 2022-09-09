RDA demolishes illegal infrastructure of 4 illegal housing schemes

Rawalpindi-The enforcement department of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Thursday demolished illegal infrastructures at four illegal housing schemes located on Chakbeli Khan Road, informed the civic body’s spokesman.

He said that the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA, following the orders of Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and Director General (DG) RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, has demolished 22 under constructions homes, four site offices and nine billboards of four illegal housing schemes at Chakbeli Road.

The four illegal housing schemes where operation was launched include Turkish Smart City, Nishan-e-Mustufa, Ample Living and The Countryside Farms at Chakbeli Road Rawalpindi, he said.

He said RDA’s operation against illegal housing schemes is in full swing on the directives of the Director General RDA. He said the MP&TE Directorate RDA is taking strict actions against illegal housing schemes.

The Director MP&TE RDA said that the owners of above mentioned housing schemes constructed illegal buildings without approval of maps/ No Objection Certificates (NOCs) in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010.

He said notices have been issued to the owners of these four housing schemes and also stopped them for advertisements about housing schemes.

The MP&TE Directorate RDA’s staff including Assistant Director Planning, Superintendent Scheme, Scheme Inspector and others with the assistance of the police from the concerned police station Rawat carried out operations against above mentioned housing schemes. The owners of these properties were running site offices in violation of rules.

RDA spokesman said that the DG RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against encroachments, illegal/ unauthorised constructions and commercial activities without any fear and favour. He said the general public should also show moral responsibility and remove every type of encroachment as much as they can, so that they could avoid any further losses. The Authority suggests the citizens consult with RDA before investing in such projects, he added.